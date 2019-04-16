Militants bomb another girls' school in western Afghanistan

FARAH, AFGHANISTAN (XINHUA) - Anti-government militants have attacked and bombed another girls' school in the second attack against education facilities in Afghanistan's western province of Farah within a day, a local official said on Tuesday (April 16).

"Armed men blew up Amir Shir Ali Khan High School with explosives in Nawda locality, on the outskirts of Farah city, the capital of western Farah province, on Monday night," Mr Mohammad Azim, head of the provincial education department, told Xinhua.

The school building was destroyed, but no one has been injured as the school, accommodating over 1,000 students, was closed during the overnight attack, he noted.

An investigation was underway, the official said.

On Sunday night, a girls' school was bombed and destroyed in a similar attack in Tosaak locality of the city, 695km west of the country's capital, Kabul.

No group has claimed responsibility for the incidents so far.

Taleban militants have in the past been blamed for such incidents as they oppose girls' education.

Related Story Scores dead in ongoing clashes in southern Afghanistan

More than 9.5 million Afghan children, around 40 per cent of them girls, attend 15,000 schools across the country. Over 3.7 million school-age children have no access to education due to poverty, conflicts and insurgency, according to education officials.