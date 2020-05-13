Mike Pompeo urges Kabul, Taleban cooperation after 'appalling' attack

WASHINGTON (AFP) - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday (May 12) urged the Afghan government and Taleban to cooperate after grisly attacks on a maternity hospital and a funeral.

Pompeo called the attacks "appalling" and noted that the Taleban, who signed a Feb 29 accord with the United States, denied responsibility.

"The Taleban and the Afghan government should cooperate to bring the perpetrators to justice," Pompeo said in a statement.

"As long as there is no sustained reduction in violence and insufficient progress towards a negotiated political settlement, Afghanistan will remain vulnerable to terrorism."