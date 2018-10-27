MeToo gathers strength in Bengaluru

Members of the All India Mahila Samskrutika Sanghatane joined students from different colleges in holding placards as they shouted slogans on Thursday, after attending a #MeToo convention in Bengaluru, India, demanding that the security and dignity of women be protected. The #MeToo campaign is a movement to oppose discrimination against women, sexual harassment and sexual assault. Last Saturday, a group of men also took to the streets in Bengaluru's Cubbon Park to launch a movement, "Men Too", said to be inspired by #MeToo. Holding placards echoing their cause, the protesters said their movement was against false cases registered under Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code, also known as the Dowry Act.