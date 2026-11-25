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An altered image of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg during a campaign by Karnataka’s Youth Congress party in Bengaluru on Nov 24.

NEW DELHI – Meta’s top executives in India held closed-door talks with the country’s opposition Congress party as the two sides try to defuse protests against the US firm’s content moderation practices, four people familiar with the matter said.

Meta’s Aman Jain and Natasha Jog, two key executives in India, represented the company at the meeting at Congress headquarters on Nov 24, one person said.

They raised concerns about protests targeting Meta’s offices and the depiction of chief executive Mark Zuckerberg in posters. Congress raised concerns about a rise in restrictions on its leaders’ accounts and posts, and about allegations that Meta favours Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), three other people said.

Meta has denied any favouritism.

The meeting marked Meta’s first direct engagement with the party since protests by its youth wing began on Nov 20.

The Youth Congress has demanded that Meta restore accounts taken down on government orders and explain how its algorithms restrict posts, and its members have clashed with police near Meta’s offices in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Gurugram.

Congress did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Meta said it moderates content in India in accordance with the law.

Meta executives Jain and Jog did not respond.

Posters targeting Zuckerberg

During the meeting, which lasted more than 40 minutes, Meta said some of the removals were the result of its policy on AI-generated content, one of the people said.

Congress countered by citing examples of BJP posts that were also generated using AI but had not been taken down, and told the executives that Meta’s takedown policy appeared arbitrary, the person said.

Meta made no commitments to the party during the meeting and explained that it was bound by local laws, said one of the people, who had direct knowledge of the discussions.

The executives also emphasised that Meta was neutral towards all political parties, the person said.

The dispute adds to political pushback for Meta in its biggest market by users, where it restricted more than 5.4 million posts or accounts under local laws in the first half of 2026, up from about 70,000 in all of 2025, company disclosures show.

Meta attributes the rise to India’s amended IT rules that require faster and more proactive takedowns, but it has triggered a debate over free speech as the government steps up demands to remove online content.

The protests took a fresh turn in recent days as posters and banners depicting Zuckerberg in a white shirt, khaki shorts and black cap, the traditional uniform of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), appeared in cities like Delhi, Kolkata, Patna, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

The RSS is a Hindu nationalist volunteer organisation that is the ideological parent of the BJP.

“This is Congress Model: Vandalise offices of private companies,” BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari wrote on X on Nov 21. REUTERS