Mercy Relief hands out aid to flood victims

Mercy Relief, Singapore's leading independent disaster relief agency, distributed aid in the Kochi and Aluva areas of the southern Indian state of Kerala yesterday.

Acting head of international programmes Masahiro Ishizeki arrived from Singapore on Monday to head the effort by Mercy Relief, which collected $17,000 from relief funds and the public.

"We are really appreciative of the efforts by the (Kerala) government and the community," said Mr Ishizeki.

"We started public fund-raising in Singapore and we approached the Indian community and business groups. If we get more donations from the public, we want to extend aid to people in the hills who are the worst affected and are still isolated."

The agency distributed 100 packets containing rice, oil, biscuits and dal to flood victims yesterday. It is also working with local partners to map out survivors' needs.

Ms Chitra Ajayan was among those who received help from Mercy Relief.

Her house was nearly submerged by flood waters while the padi field next door became a lake.

All her belongings were covered in mud.

"I don't know where to start and what to do," she said.

Nirmala Ganapathy