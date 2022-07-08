Melting glaciers threatening Pakistan's northern villages

HASSANABAD (Pakistan) • As dawn broke over Mr Javed Rahi's Pakistani mountain village, a loud boom shattered the silence and a torrent of water came cascading down from the melting glacier nearby, followed by a thick cloud of smoke.

Mr Rahi, a retired maths teacher, had been due to attend his nephew's wedding the day the flood rushed through the village of Hassanabad. "I expected women and children to sing and dance... Instead I heard them screaming in terror," the 67-year-old said. "It was like doomsday."

The flood - which occurred as a heatwave was gripping South Asia in May - swept away nine homes in the village and a bridge that connected the remote community to the outside world.

Pakistan is home to more than 7,000 glaciers, more than anywhere else on Earth outside the poles. Rising global temperatures linked to climate change are causing the glaciers to rapidly melt, creating thousands of glacial lakes.

The government has warned that 33 of these lakes - all in the spectacular Himalaya, Hindu Kush and Karakoram mountain ranges that intersect in Pakistan - are at risk of bursting and releasing millions of cubic metres of water and debris in just a few hours.

There have been at least 16 such glacial lake outburst floods linked to heatwaves this year, against an average of five or six per year, the government said this week. The devastation caused by such floods makes recovery for impacted communities an arduous task.

Pakistan is the world's eighth most vulnerable country to extreme weather caused by climate change, according to the Global Climate Risk Index compiled by environmental NGO Germanwatch.

The country is experiencing earlier, hotter and more frequent heatwaves, with temperatures already hitting 50 deg C this year. Floods and droughts in recent years have killed and displaced thousands of people, destroyed livelihoods and damaged infrastructure.

According to the UN Development Programme, a lack of information on glacial changes in Pakistan makes it difficult to predict hazards originating from them.

Although Hassanabad had an early warning system in place - including cameras that monitor water flow in glacial lakes - the villagers believed they were living high enough above the water to avoid any impact, said officials.

Further north of Hassanabad lies Passu, another precarious hamlet that has already lost around 70 per cent of its population and area after being hit by floods and natural river erosion.

The village is sandwiched between White glacier in the south, Batura glacier in the north and the Hunza River in the east - three forces given the respectful title of "dragons" because of their destructive power.

"Passu village lies in the mouths of these three dragons," said local scholar Ali Qurban Mughani.

As he spoke, labourers worked on a protective concrete wall on a riverbank - a bid to shield the village from further erosion.

Even the most ambitious international climate targets of limiting global warming to 1.5 deg C by the end of the century could lead to the melting of one-third of Pakistan's glaciers, the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development, a Nepal-based scientific group, said in a 2019 study.

"In 2040, we could start facing problems of (water) scarcity that could lead to drought and desertification - and before that we may have to cope with frequent riverine flooding, and of course flash floods," said Ms Aisha Khan, head of the Mountain and Glacier Protection Organisation, which researches glaciers in Pakistan.

Home to more than 220 million people, Pakistan says it is responsible for less than 1 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions. Yet it remains highly vulnerable to climate change impacts, and is dependent on climate-sensitive sectors like agriculture and natural resources.

"There are no factories here that can cause pollution... We have a clean environment," said Mr Amanullah Khan, a 60-year-old village elder in Passu. "But when it comes to the threats posed by climate change, we are at the forefront."

Political activist Asif Sakhi from Passu said mountain communities were increasingly fearful about the perils posed by glaciers. "This area belongs to glaciers; we have occupied it," the 32-year-old said.

