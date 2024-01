SHILLONG, India – In the village of Kongthong in India’s north-eastern Meghalaya state, 24-year-old tour guide Ambila Kongjee has drawn up plans to provide homestays for tourists.

He says this will enhance the rural experience for visitors, who come to enjoy Kongthong’s main attraction – its unique tradition of Jingrwai Iawbei, melodies sung in honour of the ancestress.