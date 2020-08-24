Massive flooding in India's Madhya Pradesh state

Residents moving their belongings from a flooded locality after heavy overnight rainfall in Damkheda, on the outskirts of Bhopal, the capital of India's Madhya Pradesh state, on Saturday. Districts in the western parts of Madhya Pradesh were the worst affected by the incessant rainfall since Friday, including Bhopal, Sehore and Indore. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a meeting with state government officials at his residence on Saturday to discuss the flood situation across the state.