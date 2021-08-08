Massive fire burns down Nepal's oldest biscuit factory

The factory of Nepal's oldest biscuit maker Nebico was gutted by a massive fire in the early hours yesterday which the company in Balaju Industrial Area in Kathmandu said was brought under control 11 hours later. Fire fighters, members of the army and a helicopter team were deployed to put out the blaze, which destroyed the 57-year-old company's godowns, machines, plants and highly inflammable stock such as ghee. The cause of the fire is being investigated.PHOTOS: EPA-EFE, REUTERS
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on August 08, 2021, with the headline 'Massive fire burns down Nepal's oldest biscuit factory'.
