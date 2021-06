A small-time Punjab politician's frustration over a Covid-19 test update he received - though he had not gone for a swab - has exposed a scam in India involving at least 100,000 fake tests done at the Kumbh Mela religious gathering.

On April 22, Mr Vipan Mittal was at home in Faridkot when he received a text message that said: "Rapid Antigen sample collected." The message had his name and unique identity card number.