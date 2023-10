NEW DELHI – The call by Maldives President-elect Mohamed Muizzu for India to remove its troops from his country is seen to have set their ties on an uncertain path and opened a new chapter in the jostle for influence between India and China in the island nation.

Still, Dr Muizzu, who helmed an India Out campaign during the September election in which he defeated incumbent Ibrahim Solih, cannot entirely cut off ties with New Delhi or exclusively cosy up to Beijing, noted foreign policy analysts.