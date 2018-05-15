Malaysian woman dresses up in PKR-themed sari one day too early for Anwar's release

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - She went to the effort of wearing a special sari in the colours of the Parti Keadilan Rakyat's (PKR) logo and waking up at 4am, only to find out that the party's de facto leader Anwar Ibrahim was not being released on Tuesday (May 15).

However, Devamalar R. Mugam, who turned up at the Cheras Rehabilitation Centre at 7am, said that her efforts were not in vain.

"I took leave from work and woke up at 4am to get ready. I was the first one here at 7am and learnt only later that Anwar would be released tomorrow," she told reporters outside the centre.

Datuk Seri Anwar, 70, is serving a second five-year jail term for sodomy - a case his supporters have said was politically motivated.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who leads the Pakatan Harapan alliance which includes the PKR, said last Friday (May 11) the king, Sultan Muhammad V, had expressed his willingness to grant a full and immediate pardon to Anwar.

The Pardons Board will be meeting on Wednesday to discuss Anwar's royal pardon, but it is unsure when the release will actually take effect.

Devamalar said she decided to refashion a PKR banner into a sari for the occasion.

"My husband found a 6m-long banner and I spent RM150 getting it sewn into a sari," she said.

The 45-year-old mother of four from Puchong said she was not disappointed at not being able to see and greet Anwar on his release.

"It does not matter that Anwar will not be released today. I am still happy to be here.

"Tomorrow, the whole nation will be happy when Anwar is finally free," she said.

Anwar's nephew, Harris Sani, was among those who came to visit him at the centre.

"Anwar's release will be dependent on the doctor's advice," he said.

He said they were not sure if Anwar would walk out a free man once he is discharged from the centre or if he would be released from Sungai Buloh prison once his papers are in order.

A royal pardon would reverse Anwar's conviction, paving the way for him to re-enter politics. Tun Dr Mahathir had previously said he would step down and hand over the premiership to Anwar after he is pardoned.

A small group of Anwar supporters were seen outside the main gate on Tuesday.

Among those spotted arriving here to visit Anwar were PKR vice-president Xavier Jayakumar and strategy director Sim Tze Tzin.

Dr Xavier said that Anwar was in good spirits and looking well.

He expressed hope that Anwar would be freed by Thursday, which also marks the start of the fasting month of Ramadan.