Malaysian, Indian among 3 foreigners abducted and killed in Afghanistan

The logo of French food services and facilities management group Sodexo is seen at the company headquarters in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, on March 18, 2016.
The logo of French food services and facilities management group Sodexo is seen at the company headquarters in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, on March 18, 2016.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago

KABUL (REUTERS) - Militants abducted and killed three foreign nationals working for an international food company in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Thursday (Aug 2), security officials and a diplomat said.

A senior diplomat in Kabul said the three worked for the world's second-largest food and catering services company, Sodexo.

"An Indian, a Malaysian and a Macedonian citizen were abducted and killed. We have found their bodies," Mr Hashmat Stanekzai, spokesman for Kabul's police chief, told Reuters.

An Afghan security official said they found identity cards next to the bodies and were seeking confirmation from the company.

Officals at Sodexo in Afghanistan were not immediately available for comment.

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Related news and commentaries on Asean
JCU finds success in its 'Students First' approach to education
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!