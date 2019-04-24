Magnitude 6.1 quake hits India's Assam region: USGS

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck north-east India's Assam region on Wednesday (April 24), the US Geological Survey said.

The quake's epicentre was located 114km north-west of the town of Dibrugarh, at a very shallow depth of 9km, the USGS said.

The quake struck at 1.45am on Wednesday (4.15am Singapore time) and could also be felt across the border in Tibet, the USGS said.

The Assam tea-growing area near the Brahmaputra River is close to the border with China and is sparsely populated.