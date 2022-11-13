Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes Nepal region

Strong tremors were felt in Nepal and northern India. SCREENGRAB: USGS
KATHMANDU - An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck in Nepal on Saturday, shaking houses in the Himalayan country and neighboring India, authorities said, after a powerful earthquake earlier this week killed half a dozen people.

Strong tremors were felt in Nepal and northern India, prompting residents to rush out of their homes, but there were no reports of casualties, they said.

The epicenter of 5.4 magnitude earthquake was at Patadewal in Bajhang district, about 440 km west of Kathmandu, according to the National Seismological Center.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

“It rattled well, and people rushed out of homes. But we have not received any report of injuries and damage so far,” Baburam Aryal, the most senior official of Bajhang district, told Reuters. REUTERS

