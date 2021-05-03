Loss in West Bengal deals blow to expansion plans of Modi's BJP

India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) yesterday lost a key election in West Bengal state, after banking on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a high-decibel campaign as a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic was beginning to wreak havoc.

The BJP had won or was leading in just 75 of the 292 seats in the West Bengal assembly. The Trinamool Congress led by incumbent West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had won or was leading in 216 seats.