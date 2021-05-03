News analysis

Loss in West Bengal deals blow to expansion plans of Modi's BJP

India Bureau Chief
Supporters of the Trinamool Congress party celebrating its lead in the West Bengal state legislative assembly election during the counting process in Kolkata yesterday.
Supporters of the Trinamool Congress party celebrating its lead in the West Bengal state legislative assembly election during the counting process in Kolkata yesterday.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) yesterday lost a key election in West Bengal state, after banking on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a high-decibel campaign as a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic was beginning to wreak havoc.

The BJP had won or was leading in just 75 of the 292 seats in the West Bengal assembly. The Trinamool Congress led by incumbent West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had won or was leading in 216 seats.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 03, 2021, with the headline 'Loss in West Bengal deals blow to expansion plans of Modi's BJP'. Subscribe
Topics: 