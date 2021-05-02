Lives lost because medical help not readily available

Mrs Yamini Amrohi held her husband in her arms as he slipped away in their car outside the gate of a hospital in Gurugram, Delhi's satellite city.

She and her son had rushed Mr Ashok Amrohi, 65, to the hospital last Tuesday night after his condition deteriorated at home and his breathing became laboured.

They got there at 7pm but the admission formalities, including a Covid-19 test, took five hours, by which time it was too late for Mr Amrohi, who had once been his country's ambassador to Brunei, Mozambique and Algeria.

Mrs Amrohi said: "He (my son) told me that there was a long queue (of other patients) inside the hospital. I ran inside two to three times shouting, 'Please, somebody should see him. He is getting short of breath'."

At one point, Mr Amrohi threw off the oxygen mask even as his wife kept trying to put it back.

"My son came and he kept saying, 'Papa, please, stay strong, it's just a matter of 10 minutes (before they complete hospital formalities)'. But I knew he was gone," she said.

A sense of anguish, hopelessness and anger has settled over India, which is going through a second wave that has devastated families and is overwhelming the health infrastructure around the country.

Normal life has come to a complete standstill.

The mood is sombre all around, with hardly anyone untouched by the crisis.

WhatsApp and social media, once a source of jokes and entertainment, have become a roll call of desperate pleas for help in getting hospital beds, oxygen and medicine.

Privilege and connections have proved of little help in this crisis as rich and poor have struggled alike to get basic medical attention, and many lives are being lost because of delays in getting it.

By yesterday afternoon, lawyer Srishti Khindaria said he had spent 30 hours calling hospitals in the Indian capital Delhi without success, looking for beds first for the grandmothers of her two best friends, and then her own aunt.

"It's a nightmare and heartbreaking," she said.

"We've tried every single lead. No one answers and if they do, they refuse (to help).

"Or most places are refusing to take critical patients because they don't have enough oxygen themselves and are asking us to arrange for oxygen ourselves.

"Everyone I'm talking to, even (those with) political influence, is telling us to go out of Delhi."

Many now dread checking their WhatsApp, for fear of hearing about the death or hospitalisation of friends, colleagues or family members.

Journalist Barkha Dutt, who has been on the road covering the pandemic, announced on social media last Tuesday that her father had lost his battle with Covid-19.

"Grief-less sledgehammer more drill, piercing little holes in your head and heart, a relentless stabbing pain, taking away hope, and yet for his sake, I must ignore the sound of the wheels in my head and redouble my Covid ground reporting," she tweeted.

Mumbai-based entrepreneur Vaibhav Sisinty said he has been desperately tracking the health of his grandfather, 86, and grandmother, 82.

He spent 15 hours on the phone looking for beds for his grandparents, who were 1,663km away in the city of Bhubaneswar in Odisha state. They managed to get into a hospital but the facilities were so poor that he is forced to look for another hospital.

"My grandfather's condition is bad. I am totally helpless. I am stuck in Mumbai. My brother is in Dubai," he said.

"It's just horrible."

When the first wave peaked last September, India had a total of 97,000 reported cases of Covid-19.

It has now set a daily new record - with 401,993 cases in the 24 hours up to yesterday.

The country has logged more than 18 million cases, with the death toll now at 211,853.

Meanwhile, the acute shortage of oxygen has driven people to look for supplies where they can.

On a road near Delhi, Mr Bhupender Jaiswal, 44, sat on the sidewalk last Wednesday, waiting for a close relative to be ferried to a drive-in oxygen facility at a Sikh temple in Ghaziabad.

The Covid-19 patient had been discharged from a Delhi government hospital after showing some improvement but was not fully recovered.

"They said to take him somewhere else. There is no bed here," said Mr Jaiswal.

His relative's condition deteriorated overnight, forcing them to scramble anew for oxygen.

In another part of the city, lawyer Amit Sharma, desperate for a bed for his brother-in-law, petitioned the Delhi High Court last Tuesday.

But as the judges were hearing the case on Friday, he informed the court that his brother-in-law, Atul Kumar Sharma, had died.

"My lord, my brother-in-law has expired. No more efforts should be made. I have completely failed. So grateful to you," the Indian media reported him as saying.

Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli in the Delhi High Court replied: "No. The state has failed. We have failed. We all have failed."

India's Cabinet last Friday called the pandemic a "once-in-a-century" crisis.

Even those who have devoted themselves to helping others are finding themselves overwhelmed by requests for assistance.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood shared a video of his phone beeping with English and Hindi messages every second from distressed people all across India: "Please find bed for my father, oxygen low", "No bed, sir", "Want ambulance".

In another post, he said it was taking him an average of 11 hours to find one hospital bed in Delhi and 9½ hours in Mumbai.

Anger is also bubbling up against a system that has let the people down.

There have been at least two incidences of grieving relatives attacking doctors or healthcare workers.

In another development, cricket - often a balm for many Indians - has provoked anger. The hoopla of the country's biggest sporting event, the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL), carrying on during the pandemic's second wave has been jarring for some.

When the IPL scheduled matches in Delhi last week, barely a few streets away from where the burning pyres of Covid-19 patients were visible, there was outrage.

Sports writer Sharda Ugra, who admits that she loves cricket as a game and a distraction, said it angered her that the "cricketing community has made no mention of this escalating crisis, death and misery", and that top cricketers had donated little to efforts to help patients.

It was like getting kicked in the stomach as a cricket fan when celebrated players of the nation had nothing to say to or do for suffering Indians, she said.

• Additional reporting by Debarshi Dasgupta and Rohini Mohan