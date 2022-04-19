Life 'very hard' for Sri Lanka fishermen in financial squall

NEGOMBO, SRI LANKA (REUTERS) - After three weeks at sea, Mr Anton Fernando tallies his sales of tuna and other fish on a dock in Negombo, a fishing town in Sri Lanka, where the country's financial crisis darkens already murky waters.

The math does not look good for Mr Fernando and his crew of four among the dozen gently bobbing trawlers. Each takes home 40,000 Sri Lankan rupees (S$170) from their gruelling expedition.

"This will not be enough to cover their household expenses," Mr Fernando, 44, told Reuters, holding up a notebook scribbled with numbers. "Even before we go home, we know this isn't enough to cover electricity and water bills, tuition fees and food."

The island nation of 22 million people off the southern tip of India is battling its worst financial crisis since independence in 1948, as Covid-19, mismanaged government finances and ill-timed tax cuts sap dwindling foreign reserves.

Last week the central bank said it was suspending repayment on some of its foreign debt pending a restructure.

In the commercial capital Colombo, protesters crowd the streets demanding the ouster of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa as people deal with skyrocketing prices, prolonged power cuts and shortages of medicine, fuel and other items.

In Negombo, the fisherman struggle to stay afloat.

Fishing makes up just 1.3 per cent of the South Asian nation's economy, but it employs one-tenth of its people and helps feed far more.

The island exports tuna, swordfish, crabs, lobsters and prawns to a dozen countries including the United States, Britain, China and Japan, accounting for 8 per cent of its agricultural exports.

Sri Lanka's fisheries and finance ministries did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment on measures taken to help the fishing industry.

Some fishermen say they have cut back on food, others have stopped repaying loans. All of those who spoke to Reuters say they constantly scrounge for fuel for their boats and their homes.

'Focus is to live today'

In Negombo, a tight-knit fishing community 40km from Colombo, workers pull fish from docked boats, weigh them and pile them into a handful of refrigerated trucks.

Each trip for Mr Fernando's colourful St Anne 2 trawler requires at least 1,000 litres of diesel and several hundred kilograms of ice.

"We have to stand in line for hours to get fuel and even then we are not sure if we will get enough. Ice, bait, nets, everything we need has increased in price," he said. "Many boats have stopped going out to sea entirely because of the fuel issue."