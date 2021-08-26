Life in Kabul: An Afghan journalist speaks of growing despair with every plane leaving

On Aug 15, Mr Mokhtar Aziz, an Afghan journalist, was sceptical when he heard rumours that the Taleban had marched into the capital, Kabul. But, after wrapping up at the office, he headed to Dasht-e-Barchi, a western neighbourhood in the city, where Taleban fighters were said to have amassed.
"When I went there, the Taleban fighters were searching cars, the people were taking selfies with them and they somehow surprised everyone," says Mr Mokhtar, a journalist with the local newspaper, Kabul Now.