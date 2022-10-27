Let’s feel good, sure, but Rishi is a British dish: Statesman columnist

NEW DELHI - This Diwali is illuminated with added lights and the aroma of sweets for British Indians, for sure.

As soon as ‘Dishy’ Rishi’s premiership was confirmed at 2:00 BST on Oct 24, one of my acquaintances living in Warwick – a ‘Basu’ – was the first to send me a WhatsApp message full of thrill and ecstasy.

As September’s loser emerged as October’s winner, I remember one of my favourite BBC sitcoms – ‘Citizen Khan’.

In an interesting episode of this TV series in 2014, Mr Khan, a Pakistani immigrant to Britain living at Sparkhill in East Birmingham, was seen to be furious over East European immigrants in Britain, for they were eating up jobs meant for ‘British Pakistanis’, as per Mr Khan’s interpretation.

There is enough reason to believe that such Mr. Khans are not just fairy-tale-type characters.

They certainly exist in British society. And they are now an integral and important part of that society as well.

Research shows there is enough evidence that Citizen Khan and his fellow British Asians played a significant role in instrumenting ‘Brexit’ – something whose effect might have got confounded at this time mostly by the dual effect of the Covid pandemic and Russia’s Ukraine invasion and weak leadership, but Brexit would haunt Britain for another 50 years, at least.

Well, Mr. Khan, Mr. Sharma, Mr. Senaratne, Mr. Mahbub Latif Bablu, and so on – comprising more than 6 per cent of the UK’s population, would now be happy enough as Indian-origin Rishi Sunak has become a resident of 10 Downing Street.

A triumph out of the colonial legacy, for sure. “Pretty astounding” and “a ground-breaking milestone” for the immigrant Indian community’s achievements, as it is seen by even Joe Biden.

Well, at 42, Sunak is the youngest British prime minister for more than two centuries. He is the first Hindu premier of Britain and the first British prime minister of colour.

These are certainly very important issues in the context of the heterogeneous and multi-dimensional character of today’s post-Brexit UK, where even the skin colour of Archie, Harry and Meghan Merkle’s baby, gets into the news for the wrong reasons.

Sunak became an MP from Richmond in North Yorkshire in 2015 – just seven years ago.

Less than three years ago, in December 2019, a poll was conducted by Tim Bale, a professor of politics at the Queen Mary University in London, in which Conservative Party members were asked who should take over were Johnson to step aside.

“Just five out of 1,191 named Rishi Sunak,” Professor Bale said, “and I’m not sure that all of them spelt his name correctly” (on the day he was chosen, the BBC’s scroll kept calling him Risha Sunak).