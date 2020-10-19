Leading brands in India speak up against growing hate broadcast on domestic television

NEW DELHI - Hate has enjoyed a freewheeling ride on Indian television news programmes in recent years. Communal passions were incited, minorities targeted and hate speech proliferated .

Even self-regulation by the media industry has failed to stem this worrying tide, prompting many campaigners to name and shame brands that advertise on channels peddling hate. But the campaign met with little success, until now.

Several leading Indian brands, including Bajaj Auto and Parle Products, have made their displeasure public over the state of Indian television journalism in recent weeks. Mr Rajiv Bajaj, the managing director of Bajaj Auto, told CNBC TV18 on Oct 8 that his firm had decided not to advertise on three unnamed channels because the company does not endorse toxicity and hate-mongering.

"To me, it is a wise decision because my child, my brother's children can't inherit an India and a society where such hate festers," Mr Bajaj later told Gulf News, a Dubai-based daily. He declined to comment any further to The Straits Times.

Amul, a major Indian dairy brand, has also said it does not want to be associated with hate.

"We have conveyed to television channels publicly (through media interviews) that the brand should not be associated with any unsubstantiated news that spreads hate," Dr R. S. Sodhi, managing director of the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation, told ST. The cooperative owns and manages the popular Amul brand.

This pushback from advertisers comes amid growing criticism of how television channels have covered the alleged suicide of a young Bollywood actor, seeking to lay the blame on his former girlfriend.

Investigations into a reported fake television ratings scandal have also forced advertisers to re-evaluate their media strategy.

"Television news has gone way too far down the rabbit hole. It is no longer a question of political partisanship or propaganda, all of which has been around for many years," said Ms Manisha Pande, the executive editor of Newslaundry, a media critique and current affairs site.

"This is about channels now fuelling outright misinformation, hate and toxicity against individuals and communities."

In October last year, Newslaundry began a series named Bloodlust TV to call out TV anchors, channels and sponsors of television debates that propagate hate. Renault, the French carmaker, stopped advertising on Republic Bharat, a Hindi news channel, in May this year after being called out by the website as well as other groups.

Amul too faced criticism in August for advertising on Sudarshan News, a controversial channel that invited widespread criticism for its series of programmes that insinuated at Muslim "infiltration" of the country's bureaucracy. Dr Sodhi said that when Amul was made aware of this, it reached out to the channel to ask it not to display the brand with any such topic. The channel complied with the brand's request.

Dr Sodhi said Amul had not sponsored any of the "hate-generating" episodes on Sudarshan News.

"We advertise on nearly 300 channels. The media plans are finalised by our professional media buying agency months in advance and it enters into annual deals with major TV channels and print publications," he said.

"So, it is not practically possible for us to know what news content will come before or after our ad. If some channel happens to show our TV commercial in between some controversial news, we don't have control on that," he said.

Dr Sodhi, however, did not say if Sudarshan News had been taken off the list of channels that Amul currently advertises on.

Earlier this month, Facebook prohibited content that "denies or distorts" the Holocaust, following a prolonged campaign that saw many advertisers pull out their support for the social media firm.

"Such an advertising boycott won't sink Facebook but that's not the point," said Mr Akash Banerjee, the founder of The DeshBhakt, an online platform for satire and media critique.

"The point is to make people understand that these guys are profiting from hate, that these people deliberately allow content that generates hatred, debate and outrage so that they can earn from it," he told The Straits Times.

The boycott of Facebook in July is believed to have convinced decision-makers within the social media giant to tackle hate speech more effectively. If advertisers pull out, Mr Banerjee added, media companies tend to behave better. "Because they are not here for the nation as they would like to say. They are here for the cash."

To lend its support, The DeshBhakt (which translates to as "The Patriot") has offered to place ads of firms such as Bajaj Auto and others that boycott hate for free on its platform. Senior category head at Parle Products Krishnarao Buddha also told Mint, an Indian newspaper, that the firm is working with other advertisers to see how they can come together to get channels to improve their content.

Ms Pande added that news consumers need to stop being passive. "They need to actively but politely call out the media when there is misreporting and demand accountability, demand better of the media as well as brands," she told ST. "Ultimately, a Parle or an Amul makes its money from citizens of India - Hindus and Muslims alike - so communities who are demonised by news channels they fund have the right to question brands for their choices."