Landslides kill at least 30 people in Mumbai after heavy rain

MUMBAI • At least 30 people died in three Mumbai suburbs after several houses collapsed when heavy rain triggered landslides, officials said, and forecasts of further downpours could force the authorities to relocate people living in danger zones.

Rescuers resorted to using their hands to dig up the ground in an attempt to find survivors, local television footage showed, as the authorities said more people could be trapped inside the debris.

Emergency workers carried the injured through narrow lanes on makeshift stretchers.

Several areas of Mumbai have been hit by floods due to heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours, crippling India's financial capital.

The mega city and the coast of India's industrial Maharashtra state are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next four days, the weather department said.

"We'll take the decision to shift the people who are living in a dangerous situation to permanent settlements immediately," said state Cabinet minister Nawab Malik, according to a tweet by news agency ANI.

Torrential rain, especially during India's July to September monsoon season, often triggers the collapse of buildings, especially older or illegally built structures.

Within the last 24 hours, the authorities have reported 11 incidents of houses or walls collapsing in the Mumbai area, officials said.

In one neighbourhood, about half a dozen shacks located at the base of a hill collapsed on top of one another, they added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences in a tweet and announced aid for the victims.

