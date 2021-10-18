Landslides, floods kill at least 25 in India's south-west

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM (Kerala) • At least 25 people have died in landslides and floods triggered by heavy rains in south-western India, officials said yesterday, as rescuers scoured for survivors in muddy debris and the military flew in emergency supplies.

Residents in parts of the coastal state of Kerala were cut off as the rains swelled rivers and flooded roads.

Some 11 bodies have been found so far in Idukki district and another 14 in Kottayam district, officials said, after the areas were hit by landslides and flash floods.

Thousands of people have been evacuated and at least 100 relief camps have been set up. The army, navy and air force are assisting with flood relief and rescue operations. Officials could not say how many people were missing.

"Everything is gone," a distraught man told Kerala news channel Manorama TV in Koottickal town in Kottayam, which was hit by a landslide.

"The hill broke off near us. There has been a lot of damage and loss. The house has gone. Children have gone," a woman from Koottickal added.

Videos shared on social media showed buses and cars submerged in flood waters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolences and said the authorities were working to help those affected.

India's Meteorological Department said the heavy rains were expected to ease today. In northern India, some states, including the Himalayan regions of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, were forecast to experience "heavy to very heavy rainfall" in the next few days.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE