Landline phone services in Kashmir restored

SRINAGAR (India) • Officials said yesterday that they have restored landline telephone services in Indian-administered Kashmir after suspending most communications on Aug 5, when India's Hindu nationalist-led government downgraded the Muslim-majority region's autonomy and imposed a strict security lockdown.

The government said it suspended communications across the Kashmir Valley, including the main city of Srinagar, to prevent rumours from spreading after the state was downgraded to two federal districts. The suspension by the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has almost completely isolated people in Indian-ruled Kashmir.

Mr Firdous Ahmad, a Srinagar resident, said the restoration of landline service "definitely brings a sigh of relief" from Kashmiris living under the lockdown. He said he hoped cellphone and Internet data services, which are more widely used, would also be restored soon.

People lined up at offices or homes that have landline telephones to try to contact family and friends after being unable to do so for a month.

But many were unable to get through after repeated attempts.

"Our landlines have been restored, but we are still unable to talk to people. It is frustrating. I have been trying to call people since morning but I am not getting through," said Mr Syed Musahid, a Srinagar resident.

Many Kashmiris living outside the valley also said they were having trouble getting in touch with their families back in Kashmir.

"I kept trying a hundred times to reach my family in Kashmir, and only then did my call go through," said Ms Bint-e-Ali, a Kashmiri in the Indian city of Bengaluru.

The Press Trust of India news agency reported that there are no longer any restrictions on daytime movements in the Kashmir Valley.

However, checkpoints remain in place.

