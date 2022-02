KOLKATA - Women were first recruited into the police in India in 1933 by the then Travancore Royal Police in the southern state of Kerala. Nearly nine decades later, the poor representation of women among India's police personnel remains a concern.

An Indian parliamentary panel flagged the problem in its Feb 10 report, expressing alarm over how women are "abysmally under-represented", with female personnel constituting just 10.3 per cent in police forces around the country.