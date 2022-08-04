Lack of rain in India a threat to global rice supply

NEW DELHI • Rice could emerge as the next challenge for global food supply as a shortage of rain in parts of India, by far the world's biggest exporter, has caused the planting area to shrink to the smallest in about three years.

The threat to India's rice production comes at a time when countries are grappling with soaring food costs and rampant inflation.

Total rice planted area has declined 13 per cent so far this season because of a lack of rainfall in some areas, including West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh states, which account for a quarter of India's output.

Traders are worried that a drop in rice production will complicate India's inflation fight and trigger restrictions on exports.

Such a move will have far-reaching implications for the billions of people that depend on the staple.

India accounts for 40 per cent of the global rice trade, and the government has already curbed wheat and sugar exports to safeguard food security and control local prices.

The jump in India's rice prices reflects concern about output. Prices of some varieties have soared more than 10 per cent in the past two weeks in major growing states such as West Bengal, Odisha and Chhattisgarh, owing to deficient rain and increased demand from Bangladesh, said Mr Mukesh Jain, a director at rice shipper Sponge Enterprises.

He said export prices may climb to US$400 (S$550) a tonne by next month from as much as US$365 now on a free-on-board basis.

Most of the world's rice is grown and consumed in Asia, making it vital for political and economic stability in the region.

In contrast to the surge in wheat and corn prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, rice prices have been subdued owing to ample production and stockpiles, helping to ward off a bigger food crisis.

Much is riding on the rice crop in India and the monsoon's progress.

Some agricultural scientists are optimistic that there is still time to continue planting and make up for some of the shortfall.

Rain is forecast to be normal for this month to next month, which may improve crop output.

Farmers are less upbeat. Mr Rajesh Kumar Singh, 54, a grower in Uttar Pradesh, said he planted rice on only half of his 2.8ha of land because of a lack of rain in June and last month.

"The situation is really precarious," he said.

Rice prices are feeling the pressure, said Associate Professor Himanshu of Jawaharlal Nehru University, who goes by only one name.

"Rarely any sowing happens after mid-July, so the hope that it will recover is unlikely to be the case," he said, adding that a drop in output is a risk to inflation.

Rice could present a fresh challenge to India's inflation fight.

Consumer prices have remained above the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance limit of 6 per cent this year, prompting a sharp rise in interest rates.

The central bank may increase borrowing costs further this week as a weakening rupee offsets the impact of falling commodity prices such as fuel and vegetable oils.

BLOOMBERG