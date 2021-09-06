Kolkata's cycling ban runs contrary to anti-pollution drive

The eastern Indian city of Kolkata, once a capital under British rule, has a rich tradition of cycling and was home to the country's first bicycle club set up by the British in 1897.

Now a campaign is gathering steam to remove a ban on cycling on 64 roads at a time when the city's authorities are coming up with a master plan which includes creating 120km of cycling tracks as part of a clean air action plan.

The plan, which identifies strategies to reduce pollution from all sources, is part of the federal National Clean Air Programme.

Authors Ruskin Bond and Amitav Ghosh, film-maker Aparna Sen and singer Usha Uthup are among dozens of prominent citizens who are backing the campaign #BringBackCycles to fight the ban.

The campaign has been initiated by non-governmental organisation SwitchON Foundation, which in an open letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged the removal of the ban, arguing that bicycles are zero-emission transportation that enables livelihoods and reduces congestion on the roads.

"Every city is moving in the direction of non-motorised transport for congestion and pollution. This cycle ban is unusual in a country where the poor widely use cycles to get around," said Mr Vinay Jaju, managing director and co-founder of SwitchON Foundation.

"I feel the system is so car-centric. Kolkata has been designed in a way to encourage cycling or walking," he added.

Indian cities are coming up with ways to mitigate pollution by creating infrastructure for bicycles.

The Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority drafted the cycle master plan that seeks to create 120km of cycle tracks. But it has yet to implement it amid contradictions like the cycle ban.

The Kolkata ban dates back to 2008, when the police, trying to rein in unruly traffic, prohibited cycling on 38 roads.

By 2013, this had expanded to include 162 roads, resulting in protests. It was then reduced to 64 roads. On some roads, cycling is banned completely, but on other roads, it is prohibited between 7am and 11pm.

The city's traffic police told the Kolkata High Court in 2014 that the cycling ban was in place "because cycles and other forms of non-motorised transport have been running indiscriminately through the roads".

But pollution in Kolkata, like other large congested metros, remains a big problem.

According to a 2019 study by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute, cars contribute 20 per cent to 25 per cent of air pollution.

A recent study, titled Evaluation Of The Impact Of Ambient Air Pollution On Respiratory Health Of Traffic Police In Kolkata, found traffic constables were among a higher-risk group and likely to develop respiratory dysfunctions due to pollution.

Ms Anumita Roy Chowdhury, executive director for research and advocacy at the Centre for Science and Environment, said cities needed to understand the importance of making cycling a priority.

"Things are moving (in Kolkata) with the bicycle master plan... In terms of compactness, Kolkata has a huge advantage (to reduce pollution) and it is very conducive to promote non-motorised transport," she said. "Cycling is a very important mobility option...it should be seen as a mode of choice for the rich and middle class."

Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic has also resulted in more people taking to cycling.

Cinematographer Satanjib Gupta uses his bicycle as his main mode of transportation now.

"It's the most convenient vehicle for me. After Covid-19, I never use any other kind of vehicle. I have avoided public transport," said Mr Gupta, who is a member of BYCS, an Amsterdam-based social enterprise promoting cycling.

"Many people cycle to the city centre to earn money. It's the poor who suffer the most. And if you see a 'no cycling' board everywhere, you feel discouraged."