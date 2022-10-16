Khan sees Pakistan by-elections as referendum on his popularity

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan's former premier Imran Khan faces a crucial popularity test as he contests in seven of the eight by-elections on Sunday, looking to build momentum for his campaign to pressure the six-month-old government into calling an early national vote.

The seats fell vacant after all 131 lawmakers from Mr Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI) resigned from Parliament's Lower House in April after he was ousted from power through a no-confidence vote. Elections to those seats are being held in phases.

Candidates can stand for multiple seats in Pakistan elections. If they win more than one, they choose which to keep, and a separate vote must later be held for those forfeited.

It is rare, however, for a candidate to stand for as many seats as Mr Khan is doing on Sunday, and his disruptive move is clearly to gauge his popularity.

"This is not just a simple election, it's a referendum," the flamboyant former cricket star told a rally on Friday in Karachi.

Mr Khan sees the vote as another show of his mass appeal after his party won a majority of 20 seats in a similar by-election in July in the most populous province of Punjab.

He is demanding that the coalition government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif call an immediate general election rather than wait until October 2023.

"If he wins most of the seats, he will press the government more," political analyst Hassan Askari Rizvi said. "But the government will reject the election call, claiming it doesn't reflect the national will."

The political drama comes as Mr Sharif's government grapples with economic distress.

Moody's has downgraded the nation's credit rating. Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves have dipped to the lowest levels in three years. Devastating floods earlier this year have also added to the crisis.

In August, Pakistan secured a US$1.1 billion (S$1.6 billion) loan from the International Monetary Fund, but it is still awaiting funds from the World Bank and Asian Development Bank.

Last Wednesday, Mr Khan said he had wielded little to no decision-making powers during his 31/2-year tenure. While he did not name anyone, he appeared to be alluding to being manipulated by the army. There was no immediate comment from the army.

Mr Khan's clash with the powerful generals has been a sharp turnaround for a politician who, according to his detractors, won power in August 2018 because of the army's backing.

The by-elections, earlier slated for Sept 25, were delayed because of the floods. Three seats each in the central Punjab and north-west Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces and two in the southern Sindh province are up for grabs. Early results are expected to trickle in on Sunday evening.

While a sweeping win will embolden Mr Khan and his supporters, his current spate of legal woes may put a brake on his political ambitions.

The Election Commission has said his party received illegal foreign funds from the United States, Australia and the United Arab Emirates. The PTI party has denied the charge and is appealing against the order.

Pakistan's top investigative agency has also filed a complaint against Mr Khan for receiving funds illegally in his party's accounts from the founder of the now-defunct Dubai-based Abraaj Group, Arif Naqvi, the Dawn newspaper has reported.

