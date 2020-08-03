Key Indian minister Amit Shah hospitalised after testing positive

NEW DELHI • India's Interior Minister Amit Shah said yesterday he has been admitted to hospital after getting infected by the coronavirus. This makes him the most senior politician in the country to test positive for the disease.

Mr Shah, a close aide to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, heads a ministry that has been at the forefront of managing the pandemic.

India's coronavirus outbreak is the third-worst in the world behind the United states and Brazil, with nearly 1.7 million confirmed cases and 36,500 deaths, according to a Reuters tally.

"I request all of you who came in contact with me in the last few days to isolate yourselves and get tested," Mr Shah said in a tweet.

The 55-year-old minister said he got himself tested after exhibiting initial symptoms of Covid-19. "My health is fine, but I am being hospitalised on the advice of doctors."

An Interior Ministry spokesman said he was unable to immediately comment on when Mr Shah had last met Mr Modi.

Meanwhile, Indian movie star Amitabh Bachchan, who was hospitalised on July 11, was discharged after his latest coronavirus test came back negative, his son Abhishek Bachchan tweeted.

