Key facts of the crisis

•Sri Lanka's foreign debt rose from 43 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2019 to 101 per cent last year.

•The country has to repay US$4.5 billion (S$6.1 billion) in debt this year, including maturing sovereign bonds.

•Foreign exchange reserves plummeted last month to a little over US$1 billion, the lowest in a decade.

•Year-on-year inflation crossed 11 per cent in November, a record. Food, fuel and medicine are now unaffordable for many people.

•The Sri Lankan rupee has depreciated by 9 per cent against the US dollar, making imports more expensive.

•Essential items like rice and sugar are now sold by the military at fixed government prices, after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared an economic emergency last August.

•Half a million Sri Lankans, or more than 2 per cent of the population, have fallen below the poverty line since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

•More than 200,000 people in the tourism sector, which contributes more than 10 per cent of GDP, have lost their livelihoods.

SOURCES: WORLD BANK, WORLD TRAVEL AND TOURISM COUNCIL, SRI LANKAN GOVERNMENT