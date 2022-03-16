Key ally of Pakistan leader Imran Khan says he's '100 per cent in trouble'

Opposition parties have accused Mr Imran Khan of mismanaging the economy and foreign policy. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

LAHORE (BLOOMBERG) - Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's government is on the verge of losing majority in Parliament as his three key allies are about to quit his Cabinet, a top leader from a party supporting the government said.

This would shore up support for the opposition group in a no-confidence vote slated for later this month, Mr Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, whose Pakistan Muslim league-Quaid party is a key government partner with five members in the lower house National Assembly, said in an interview at Hum TV on Tuesday evening.

"It's up to Imran Khan now to personally reach out to his allied parties and convince them to stay in the coalition government," Mr Elahi said.

Otherwise, "he is 100 per cent in trouble".

The opposition parties have asked the speaker of the National Assembly to call a vote of no-confidence against Mr Khan accusing him of mismanaging the economy and the foreign policy.

Some government ministers have said the lawmakers may vote between March 28-30.

Mr Elahi said his group, Balochistan Awami Party with five seats and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's seven members have decided to take a joint decision on whether to support the opposition or stay in the government.

The group's combined strength of 17 members is enough to end Mr Khan's 7-seat majority in the National Assembly.

More On This Topic
Pakistani opposition rallies to press PM Khan to resign
Covid-19 on the way out?: Dawn

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top