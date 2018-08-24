Kerala upset after New Delhi rules out UAE aid

KOCHI • Leaders in the flood-stricken state of Kerala angrily hit out at the Indian government yesterday for rejecting a US$100 million (S$137 million) aid offer from the United Arab Emirates.

More people streamed into relief camps to escape the devastation, with over 1.3 million people already packed into temporary camps - though the floods are fast receding. At least 420 people are dead or missing.

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government of adopting a "dog-in-the-manger" policy by refusing the money. Mr Isaac, a member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), said in a Twitter post that if the right-wing government takes a "negative stance" on the UAE offer, "they should compensate Kerala".

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called for "high-level" talks with the Indian government on the dispute.

There are about three million Indians in the UAE, and many of them are from Kerala, which has a large Muslim population.

However, the Indian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday said the government would stick to its policy of "meeting the requirements for relief and rehabilitation through domestic efforts", and not accept funds from foreign governments.

It added that funds from outside the country can only be from donations by Indian-origin individuals or foundations.

New Delhi has a record of refusing foreign aid after disasters, such as turning down foreign aid after the 2004 tsunami, which killed thousands in India. Experts said the Indian state governments want to prove they can handle emergencies themselves.

The UAE offer was higher than the US$97 million given by the central government to deal with the floods. The Kerala authorities estimate flood damage to amount to more than US$3 billion.

Officials said 10,000km of roads have been destroyed or damaged, while estimates of the number of houses to be rebuilt vary from 20,000 to 50,000.

Many of the new arrivals in relief camps are people who have returned to their homes to find them uninhabitable.

One 68-year-old man committed suicide on Wednesday after seeing the state of his home in Kothad in Ernakulam district.

A 19-year-old boy killed himself earlier this week because his school certificates were destroyed by the floods, police said.

