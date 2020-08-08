Air India Express plane crash toll in Kerala rises to 19; safety of short runways in question

BANGALORE - Rescuers and locals worked through the night to look for passengers on an Air India Express flight that crashed while landing at the Calicut International Airport in Kozhikode, Kerala late on Friday (Aug 7), killing 19 people.

The plane, on a repatriation flight from Dubai, overshot the runway in heavy rain and crashed into a small gorge, splitting into two.

The crash, India's worst since 2010, has triggered a closer look at the safety of the airport's short runway and others of a similar type in the country.

The flight IX 1344, a Boeing 737 plane operated by Air India's overseas low-cost unit, was carrying 190 passengers, including 10 infants. It was part of the Vande Bharat Mission of the Indian government, to repatriate citizens stranded abroad during the Covid-19 pandemic. Most passengers were workers in the United Arab Emirates, many of whom have lost their jobs. They had been on waiting lists to return home for weeks.

The pilot and co-pilot were among the dead.

Mr Sharafu Pilassery, one of the victims, had posted on Facebook a family picture with his wife and three-year-old daughter in face shields and white protective bodysuits. "Back to home," he had written, just before the flight took off from Dubai.

Mr Pilassery succumbed to his injuries at Baby Memorial Hospital. Officials said his wife is in stable condition, but his daughter is in critical care.

Officials at the airport said the flight did not burst into flames, thus reducing the number of casualties. An official at the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the aircraft seemed to have touched down at a higher-than-usual speed, giving the pilots less time to bring it to a halt on a short runway.

Rain has been torrential this week in Kerala, where 20 people have died in landslides. The downpour could have also led the plane to skid, said a Kozhikode district official in charge of rescues.

Airport emergency workers and dozens of locals rushed to rescue passengers, many of them injured and unconscious, and send them to nearby hospitals.

The district administration released names and details of passengers, along with helpline numbers for relatives to call. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who assured him all help and assistance from the centre.

Ms K. K. Shailaja, Kerala Health Minister, said that all those who were involved in the rescue operations should go into self-quarantine. "The state government will conduct Covid-19 tests for all," she said.

The crash has raised concerns in India about other airports with shorter-than-usual runways on an elevation.

The Kozhikode international airport is on a hill and has a 2,860m runway that stops almost at the cliff edge. The last major passenger plane crash in India was in May 2010, in neighbouring Mangalore, which also has such a "tabletop" airport. An Air India Express had overshot the tarmac, killing 158 people.

After the Mangalore crash, a safety advisory committee had recommended installing an aircraft decelerating system to prevent flights from exceeding short runways at both the Mangalore and Kozhikode airports. However, government authorities had ignored the suggestion, citing expenses and a reluctance to close the runway for installation.

India has four other tabletop airports - in Mizoram, Sikkim and Himachal Pradesh. Bhutan's Paro and Nepal's Kathmandu airports are also similarly built.

The DGCA will investigate the Kozhikode crash. It is meeting with Civil Aviation Ministry senior officials, Airports Authority of India, and Air Navigation Service members in Delhi on Saturday (Aug 8).