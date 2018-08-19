Kerala floods distressing for S'pore's Malayalee community

It has been a worrying time for many in the Malayalee community in Singapore, as the flood crisis in the southern Indian state of Kerala has affected many of their relatives and close friends.

Some here spoke of desperately dialling helpline numbers to get help to friends in far-to-reach areas of Kerala where the death toll had risen to 324. The number is expected to rise as more landslides were reported and as dam levels remained dangerously high.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared initial assistance of five billion rupees (S$98 million) and promised more later. He also said the federal government would send much-needed grains as storage in the state has been flooded and stocks destroyed.

