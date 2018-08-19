Kerala floods distressing for S'pore's Malayalee community

Volunteers and rescue workers evacuating a flood victim in the Indian state of Kerala on Friday.
Volunteers and rescue workers evacuating a flood victim in the Indian state of Kerala on Friday.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Published
42 min ago

It has been a worrying time for many in the Malayalee community in Singapore, as the flood crisis in the southern Indian state of Kerala has affected many of their relatives and close friends.

Some here spoke of desperately dialling helpline numbers to get help to friends in far-to-reach areas of Kerala where the death toll had risen to 324. The number is expected to rise as more landslides were reported and as dam levels remained dangerously high.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared initial assistance of five billion rupees (S$98 million) and promised more later. He also said the federal government would send much-needed grains as storage in the state has been flooded and stocks destroyed.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on August 19, 2018, with the headline 'Kerala floods distressing for S'pore's Malayalee community'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Enhance your skill sets by upgrading your qualifications
A-Lin and Power Station sing live at sea
Asia’s top medical and healthcare exhibition returns
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!