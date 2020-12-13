A house damaged by the blast from a rocket attack in Kabul yesterday. At least one person was killed and two injured as 10 rockets hit parts of the Afghan capital, officials said. A Taleban spokesman said his group was not responsible as it continued talks with government representatives to end nearly 20 years of war. Security officials said it was not clear if Islamic State Khorasan, the Afghan affiliate of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, was involved. Last month, it claimed responsibility for a Kabul attack, also involving rockets. At least eight were killed and over 30 hurt.
Kabul hit by deadly rocket attack
Published56 min ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on December 13, 2020, with the headline 'Kabul hit by deadly rocket attack'.
