Jumbo commotion as wild bull elephant lumbers into Indian city

A tranquillised Indian elephant being lifted up with a crane after it had wandered into a residential area in Kamrup district in India's north-eastern state of Assam yesterday. The wild bull had strayed from a nearby wildlife reserve and lolloped down the main road into the city of Guwahati in Assam on Tuesday. It reached the downtown Ganeshguri and Bhangagarh areas, where it pushed some vehicles but did not cause any real damage as forest and police officials followed at a safe distance. A traffic congestion formed as people stopped their vehicles to take photos of the pachyderm, which weighs several tonnes and is thought to be about 11 years old. The animal was taken to the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary, where it was released subsequently.