Bangladesh building fire: It was like doomsday, say survivors

DHAKA • Chemical fireballs rained down and set rickshaws ablaze, while explosions rocked the streets, and pedestrians engulfed in flames ran for their lives, witnesses said after the inferno that killed dozens in a dense Dhaka neighbourhood.

Charred husks of cars, rickshaws and vans littered the narrow streets along with hundreds of spray cans fired out by the explosions on Wednesday night.

Shocked firefighters told of the carnage they had witnessed.

"We found 24 bodies in one corner of a building and another nine bodies at a pharmacy where the shutters were down," firefighter Shariful Islam said at the scene. "They thought they would survive by bringing down the shutters."

Meanwhile, those who did escape counted their blessings. Mr Mohammad Salim was walking home from his factory when a series of powerful explosions knocked him to the ground.

"Another man fell on me. His whole body was in flames. As I ran for safety, I heard one explosion after another and saw a woman and her child in flames in a rickshaw," he said from his bed at the Dhaka Medical College and Hospital.

About a quarter of the 45-year-old's body suffered burns, and doctors listed him in critical condition. Nine others at the hospital were also being treated for severe burns. Mr Haji Mohammad Salahuddin, among those critically injured, told how he saw bolts of fire fall from the sky, setting ablaze a narrow road clogged with cycle rickshaws, vans and cars.

"The explosions were so loud it was like a war. The chemical jars were exploding on the upper floors and fireballs were falling on the streets," he said. "I saw bodies burning all over the road."

Mr Haji Minto, another resident in the area, said it was like "doomsday", adding: "The flames were so intense that the firefighters could do nothing for the first few hours."

Another survivor, a Mr Dipu, had just closed up shop and was walking home with his two brothers and a niece, who was visiting.

"We were walking together. I don't know why, but I went ahead of them for some reason. The next thing I heard was the blast," Mr Dipu told The Daily Star.

"The fire was too big. I could not go near it," he said, breaking down in tears. His brothers and niece were killed in the blast.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, THE DAILY STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK, NYTIMES