'It was a river of blood': Dashcam footage shows explosion outside Sri Lanka church

The explosion outside Sri Lanka's St Anthony's Church in Colombo was captured on video by a vehicle's dashcam on Sunday morning (April 21).

It was one of three churches hit and where one of the first explosions were reported. At least 207 have been killed in eight blasts on Easter Sunday.

The video showed fire and black smoke billowing from the church building.

Vehicles were shown moving away from the church, with some going against traffic in a bid to get away.

One van was seen driving over the road divider to get away from the scene, and shops in the vicinity were shuttered.

Witnesses said many had died inside the church.

Shopkeeper N. A. Sumanapala told New York Times he ran inside the building to help.

"It was a river of blood," he said.

"The priest came out and he was covered in blood and he seemed be covered in someone else's skin."

A Reuters source in the police bomb squad said that casualties were being evacuated. At least 160 people injured in the St Anthony's blast had been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital by mid-morning, an official told AFP.

An AFP photographer at the church saw bodies lying on the floor, some draped with scarves and clothes.

Much of the church roof was blown out in the explosion, with roof tiles, glass and splintered wood littering the floor along with pools of blood.

Witness accounts shed light on the horrific aftermath of the explosions that shocked the country.

Mr Asela Waidyalankara heard the explosion at the hotel in front of the Dehiwala Zoo in Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia and went to his rooftop to check.

He told CNN that he saw two helicopters pass over the site, followed by the sound of ambulances and fire trucks.

Two people reportedly died in the explosion.

One of the guests at the Shangri-La hotel in Colombo, which was one of the hotels hit, said that there were about 40 casualties.

Mr Akhat Saraf, who was staying at the hotel with his wife and child, told BBC World News that two loud bangs could be heard from the 25th floor and the entire room was shaking.

They could not see much from their window, but decided to go down to the hotel lobby.

"I could see a lot of guests taken to different hospitals," he said, adding that police and ambulances had arrived by the time he got to the lobby.

A tourist told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation she was eating at the second-floor restaurant of the Shangri-La hotel when two blasts hit about 10 seconds apart.

She said the area had been full of visitors, including children.

"There was just screaming and everywhere I looked there was blood," she said.

"Everyone was just hiding trying to work out what had just happened and what was going to happen and we just didn't know."

Briton Julian Emmanuel and his family were staying at the Cinnamon Grand hotel in Colombo when a bomb went off.

"We were in our room and heard a large explosion. It woke us up. There were ambulances, fire crew, police sirens," he told the BBC.

"We were told there had been a bomb. Staff said some people were killed. One member of staff told me it was a suicide bomber," Mr Emmanuel said, adding that they were sent back to their rooms.

He was born in Sri Lanka and has family living in the country.