It’s a rat race in Kolkata, and the rats seem to be winning

KOLKATA - The state assembly in Kolkata, the seat of authority in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal, has been witness to many power tussles over the decades. But on Esplanade Row, the street next to the legislative building, humans have been waging – and seemingly losing – a battle that rages on a daily basis against a wily subterranean opponent.

In the daytime, people assert their authority on the street. They honk their cars to get through a maze of parked vehicles and pedestrians in the colonial-era neighbourhood dotted with 19th century neo-Gothic buildings.

Lawyers, officious in their cloaks, pour out of the adjacent Calcutta High Court building and saunter through narrow pavements lined with busy food stalls.

But come night, when the cacophony dies down in this office district, an army of rodents – possibly hundreds or thousands of them – emerge from their underground bunkers and stake claim over the neighbourhood.

They loosen the earth under it, making footpaths cave in. They chew on underground cables, disrupting power supply. Not only that, they even upend record-keeping, gnawing through documents in the assembly building.

Less privileged people who sleep on pavements at night are in their crosshairs too, with the pesky rats nibbling at their limbs and ears. Even patients – both dead and alive – in the city’s hospitals have not been spared in a few cases.

Kolkata, once the second-largest city in the British Empire and which commanded authority as far as Singapore, is today struggling to get a grip on a rodent problem.

The city’s leading English daily, The Telegraph, dedicated an editorial to this crisis on Oct 8, describing how rats were “nibbling away at the city’s foundations” as if they were “an army of ravenous locusts”.

Flyovers, roads, pavements and old buildings in several parts of the city are under threat as rats burrow through the ground under them and weaken their bases.

Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim told The Indian Express that rats are a “major problem” and blamed “illegal squatters” and “roadside eateries that throw waste food on the road” for them.