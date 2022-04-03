Island nation facing worst economic crisis since independence

Anger is mounting in Sri Lanka over a deepening economic crisis that has left people struggling with a lack of essentials such as food, medicines and fuel, and debilitating power cuts.

The anger spiralled into violence late on Thursday, when protesters gathered near the President's residence demanding his resignation. Hundreds clashed with the police and military. Water cannon and tear gas were fired to disperse the crowd.

The country is under a state of emergency that started yesterday as President Gotabaya Rajapaksa seeks to clamp down on the unrest.

How bad is the economic crisis?

The island nation of 22 million people is facing its worst economic crisis since its independence in 1948, with rolling blackouts for up to 13 hours a day because there is no diesel to run generators.

People have to queue for hours at petrol pumps across the island, with some elderly people reportedly dying while waiting, and food prices are rocketing.

Some public hospitals have stopped carrying out surgery due to medicine shortages. Street lamps have also been turned off to save electricity. Two newspapers have suspended their print editions because of a paper shortage.

With the nationwide power cuts, resort and hotel operators are finding it hard to play host to visitors on the island, a popular travel destination, halting the recovery prospects of a tourism industry ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

What's behind the crisis?

Mr Rajapaksa has presided over Sri Lanka's forex crisis, racking up debt obligations and the highest inflation rate in Asia.

His administration has banned imports as it does not have enough foreign exchange to pay for imports such as fuel and essential foods, sending prices for available goods soaring.

Official data released on Friday showed that inflation in Colombo hit 18.7 per cent last month, the sixth consecutive monthly record. Food prices also soared by a record 30.1 per cent.

Mr Rajapaksa is not the only one in his powerful family facing the ire of his countrymen. His elder brother Mahinda - himself a former president - serves as prime minister, while two other brothers, Chamal and Basil, hold the irrigation and finance portfolios respectively.

Experts have pointed to economic mismanagement on the Rajapaksas' part, including years of chronic budget deficits and ill-advised tax cuts.

During Mr Mahinda Rajapaksa's rule as president, Sri Lanka borrowed billions from China for infrastructure projects. Many turned into white elephants bogged down by corruption.

What happens next?

The government was counting on a restart of tourism to build up its foreign exchange reserves after two years of lockdowns and disruptions to global leisure travel.

But Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunge said on Friday that the protests will "hurt tourism and have economic consequences" for the island. Tourism contributed 12.6 per cent to Sri Lanka's gross domestic product before the pandemic in 2019.

In a turnaround, Mr Rajapaksa's government is seeking a loan bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), with Mr Basil Rajapaksa slated to fly to Washington this month for talks on a rescue plan.

Colombo is also asking for billions in aid from countries such as China and India.

The IMF said last month that Sri Lanka needs to contain inflation and put its debt repayments on track to reverse the financial crisis.

While official reserves have dipped to US$2.36 billion (S$3.2 billion) as at February, the government is due to repay about US$4 billion of its estimated US$51 billion for the remainder of this year.