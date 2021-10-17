ISIS claims suicide bomb attack on Kandahar mosque

KANDAHAR • The Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) yesterday claimed responsibility for a suicide bomb attack on a Shi'ite mosque in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar that killed at least 41 people and injured scores more.

The Friday assault came just a week after another attack, also claimed by ISIS, on Shi'ite worshippers at a mosque in the northern city of Kunduz, which killed more than 60 people.

In a statement released on its Telegram channels, the militant group said two suicide bombers from the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria-Khorasan (ISIS-K) offshoot carried out separate attacks on different parts of the mosque in Kandahar - the spiritual heartland of the Taliban - while worshippers were praying inside.

"The first suicide bomber detonated his explosive vest... in a mosque hallway, while the second suicide bomber detonated his explosive vest in the mosque's centre," said the statement.

The group, a bitter rival of fellow Sunni Islamist movement the Taliban, which swept back to power in Afghanistan in August as the United States and its allies withdrew, regards Shi'ite Muslims as heretics.

UK-based conflict analysis firm ExTrac said Friday's assault was the first by ISIS-K in Kandahar, and the fourth mass casualty massacre since the Taliban took Kabul.

ExTrac researcher Abdul Sayed said the attack was "challenging the Taliban's claims of holding control on the country". "If the Taliban can't protect Kandahar from an ISIS-K attack, how could it protect the rest of the country?"

Inside the mosque, after the blast, the walls were pockmarked with shrapnel and volunteers swept up debris in the ornately painted prayer hall. Rubble lay in an entrance corridor.

The group, a bitter rival of fellow Sunni Islamist movement the Taliban, which swept back to power in Afghanistan in August as the United States and its allies withdrew, regards Shi'ite Muslims as heretics.

In the wake of the explosions, Kandahar police chief Maulvi Mehmood said security for the mosque had been provided by guards from the Shi'ite community but that henceforth the Taliban would take charge of its protection.

Dr Hafiz Abdulhai Abbas, director of health for Kandahar, said 41 people had been killed and about 70 wounded, according to hospital information. At least 15 ambulances were seen rushing to and from the scene, as Taliban security cordoned off the area.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE