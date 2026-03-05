Iranian sailors recovering in Sri Lankan hospital after US submarine attack, authorities say

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

An ambulance leaves a navy camp after a submarine attack on the Iranian military ship, Iris Dena, off Sri Lanka, in Galle, Sri Lanka, on March 4.

Follow our live coverage here.

– Iranian sailors who survived a US submarine strike in the Indian Ocean were recovering at a hospital in the Sri Lankan port city of Galle, the authorities said on March 5 , a day after at least 87 were killed in the attack.

The authorities at the National Hospital in Galle and navy sources said 87 bodies were brought in by military rescuers who responded to an early-morning distress call from the IRIS Dena on March 4 .

Search and rescue operations for an estimated 60 people on board who remain unaccounted for would continue on March 5 , the authorities said.

The 32 rescued sailors were being treated for minor injuries and could be released from hospital on March 5 , the authorities said. Two policemen guarded the entrance to ward No. 58 of the hospital as nurses milled about and doctors conducted morning rounds.

The attack, which dramatically widens the scope of the war, happened hundreds of kilometres across the Indian Ocean from the Gulf, where US and Israeli forces are striking Iran and Tehran is retaliating with missile and drone attacks.

“An American submarine sank an Iranian warship that thought it was safe in international waters,” US. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said at the Pentagon. “Instead, it was sunk by a torpedo. Quiet death.”

A Pentagon video purporting to have captured the attack showed the warship being hit by a huge explosion, which blew apart the rear of the vessel, lifting it from the water, and causing it to begin sinking from the stern. REUTERS