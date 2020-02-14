Internet addiction hits India's Silicon Valley

BANGALORE - When Pankaj (name changed) turned 18, his parents saw the son they knew begin to disappear.

From a school prefect with good grades, who played hockey, enjoyed singing and dancing, and had a healthy open relationship with his parents, he became a withdrawn undergraduate in engineering school.

"He was always on the computer. His college attendance was very poor. He lost weight because he forgot to eat two meals a day at the hostel. He didn't get enough sleep," said Mrs Madhuri (name changed), a physician based in Hyderabad.

Pankaj spent most of his time on the Internet playing e-games and watching endless videos on advanced astrophysics. When he failed three subjects in his first year, his parents saw it as a "warning sign".

Accusing him of disobedience and indiscipline, they brought Pankaj home for a year.

"He tried his best to cut down his long hours online, fix his routine, go to the gym, wake up on time, and interact more with friends and family. But he just couldn't," said Mrs Madhuri.

It was only when she caught a TV programme about Internet addiction that she understood what her son was struggling with. The doctor on the show said he ran a de-addiction centre in Bangalore.

Called the Service for Healthy Use of Technology, or SHUT, the clinic was opened in 2014 by the premier National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) after two medical studies confirmed psychological distress in 14- to 25-year-olds caused by addictive use of the Internet, especially social media. The clinic was the first of its kind in India.

A report by Nielsen and the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) found that India had 451 million monthly active users as on March 31, 2019. Of these, two-thirds were between 12 and 29 years old. India has the second-largest Internet user base in the world, after China.

"Our research in 2007 in Bangalore found that 17 per cent of people excessively use the Internet," said Dr Manoj Sharma, the chief counsellor at the SHUT clinic.

It's no coincidence that the first Internet addiction centre in the country would be in India's Silicon Valley. Bangalore has long been the centre of India's tech boom - from the dot.com era to biotechnology, and software production to artificial intelligence.

Dr Sharma's door-to-door study of 2,755 people between 18 and 65 years of age from low-, middle- and high-income groups in Bangalore in 2012, conducted for the Indian Council of Medical Research, found trends of addictive to excessive use of the Internet both among young children and working professionals.

"People were beginning to acknowledge that there was a new sort of addiction. From one or two cases a week, we quickly started getting eight to 10 people a week," Dr Sharma said.

In studies of working professionals, he found that non-productive use of technology for 2½ hours each day was common and created procrastination of work responsibilities, but seven to eight hours affected brain function.

"Working people had response inhibition (couldn't control the use), showed dysfunction (were not able to log out) and were unable to focus their attention on other work," he said.

Unlike alcohol or gambling addiction, which had physical or financial consequences, Internet addiction had more psychological and behavioural impacts, he said, such as more irritability, loss of ambition, lower work productivity, lack of focus, poor communication and depression.

The clinic runs on Saturdays, and charges only S$2.34 per session. It has counselled over 400 patients since 2014.

"Predominantly, we are seeing gaming addiction among boys, followed by Facebook addiction. Pornography and phone texting follow," Dr Sharma said.

The SHUT clinic has developed a unique screening test called the 5Cs: Craving, or the continuous desire to go online; loss of Control; use of Internet as a Coping mechanism for loneliness in nuclear families, boredom or even feeling of well-being; Compulsive browsing or checking of e-mails; and Consequences such as changes in sleeping, eating, communication pattern, or effect on academics, family or work life.

If a person exhibits four of these five parameters, it means he or she is excessively using technology.

Dr Sharma doesn't recommend going offline completely, as it is "impractical in a technological world".

"We work on reducing the usage," he said.

For 18-year-old Pankaj, the clinic suggested a three-month-long counselling course. The family moved to Bangalore for treatment. Much of the counselling was to get him to commit to routines, offline social interactions, and short-term goals like passing his exams.

A few days after speaking to The Straits Times about her son, Mrs Madhuri texted this reporter: "My son has passed his first sem exams with a GPA score of 9.32. So he has got back his focus on academics and realised his potential!"

Seeing the growing need for such help, two other clinics have opened in India since: at the Armed Forces Medical College in Pune, and All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi.