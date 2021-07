Rescue workers recovering bodies from a food processing factory in Rupganj, an industrial town outside Bangladeshi capital Dhaka, yesterday morning. At least 52 were killed, trapped by flames of a fire that broke out the day before.

More than 30 others were injured in the incident, some of them leaping from the upper floors of the six-storey building.

A Dhaka fire chief said the blaze spread rapidly inside the factory through a stockpile of flammable chemicals and plastics.