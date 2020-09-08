Infections on the rise

MUMBAI • India yesterday displaced Brazil to take second place after the United States in terms of coronavirus infections, with 90,082 new cases, while some cities reopened underground train services shuttered for months.

With its nationwide tally of 4.2 million exceeded only by the US figure of 6.2 million, India is adding more cases each day than any other country this year since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Experts say there is no sign of a peak as cases surge in the world's second most populous country, both in big cities like New Delhi and Mumbai, and rural areas that have limited access to health services.

"It's becoming a double burden," Dr Rajib Dasgupta, a professor of community health at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi, told Reuters. "The urban areas are not slowing down and rural areas are picking up."

Yesterday's jump was the third straight daily record in India, data showed, provisionally carrying its tally past Brazil, which has just over 4.1 million cases, although the time difference means the South American nation will release its corresponding figure later.

The death toll of 71,642 in India compares with nearly 193,000 in the US and 126,000 in Brazil.

India says its rising infections also reflect higher rates of testing, adding that high recovery rates show its strategy of testing, tracing and treatment is working. India has been testing more than 10 million people per day on average, with plans to ramp it up further.

Commuters were sparse as New Delhi resumed metro rail services after a break of more than five months, with stations nearly deserted. Bars will open from tomorrow in the capital.

"There was no problem commuting in the metro. Social distancing is being followed and... people are using face masks and sanitising," passenger Deepak Kumar, who took the subway to work in Delhi, told AFP. "For our lives to move on, we have to get out of our homes... so this is a good move by the government to start the metro trains."

Partial metro train services also opened in the western city of Ahmedabad, the northern city of Lucknow and several other places, after nearly six months of suspension over the pandemic.

Pressure is growing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to pull the economy out of a deep freeze after a severe lockdown in March shuttered businesses and left millions without jobs.

