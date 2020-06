JAKARTA (REUTERS) - Indonesia reported 1,226 new coronavirus infections and on Saturday (June 20), taking its total number of cases to 45,029.

Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said there were 56 more deaths reported, with total fatalities now at 2,429, the highest coronavirus death toll in East Asia outside of China.

