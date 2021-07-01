India's Zydus Cadila applies for emergency-use nod for Covid-19 vaccine

Experts have warned that widespread vaccination remains one of the best defences against the pandemic.
Experts have warned that widespread vaccination remains one of the best defences against the pandemic.
BENGALURU (REUTERS) - Indian drugmaker Zydus Cadila said on Thursday (July 1) it has applied to the country's drug regulator for emergency-use approval of its Covid-19 vaccine and that it plans to manufacture up to 120 million doses of the shot annually.

Coronavirus cases in India dropped from a devastating peak in April and May. However, experts have warned of a third wave and reiterated that widespread vaccination remains one of the best defences against the pandemic.

An approval for Zydus' vaccine, ZyCoV-D, would make it the fifth vaccine authorised for use in India, after Moderna, AstraZeneca and partner Serum Institute of India's Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, and Sputnik V developed by Russia's Gamaleya Institute.

ZyCoV-D showed safety and efficacy in a late-stage trial with more than 28,000 volunteers across the country, including about 1,000 in the 12- to 18-year-old group, Zydus said.

The study was carried out "during the peak of second wave of Covid-19 (in India), reaffirming the vaccine's efficacy against the new mutant strains especially the Delta variant", Zydus said in a statement.

On Thursday, India reported 48,786 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed, with the active caseload at 523,257.

