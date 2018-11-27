India's water woes

The well in Mr Mohammed Rafiq Baig's courtyard has dried up.

His family had been drawing groundwater from the well for 30 years without a problem, but ever since a multi-storey luxury apartment block started coming up in his neighbourhood about three years ago, the water has disappeared.

The father of three blames his new neighbours' 10 to 15 borewells, drilled over 300m into the ground, more than 10 times deeper than his well, for draining it.

These days, he is forced to rely on private water tankers as supplies from the authorities are unreliable, coming only once every two or three days. Sometimes the taps flow for only an hour.

Like many other residents in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru and across the country, he alleges that a water tanker "mafia" and the civic agency entrusted with providing water - the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) - are in cahoots to fleece people in need of clean water.

In the absence of government supplies, Mr Baig pays 800 to 1,000 rupees (S$16 to S$20) for a 700-800 litre tanker of water, with the price fluctuating, based on demand and supply.

"I have gone to the corporation (BWSSB) three or four times to complain," said Mr Baig.

"But nothing happened, so I keep quiet," the 66-year-old landlord added, asserting that raising the issue with the authorities would trigger swift retribution from those profiting from his misery.

100 to 125 litres - Per capita supply of water in Bengaluru. >350 litres - Amount of water residents in the city's richer areas get a day, enough for them to wash their cars and water their gardens.

A think-tank chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a report in June that India faces a long-term water crisis and millions of lives and livelihoods could be at risk.

The country of 1.35 billion is endowed with a plethora of fresh water sources like rivers and lakes, but pollution has rendered the water in many of them undrinkable. In addition, poor water management - including the absence of storage facilities to capture rainwater, leaky pipes and rampant water theft - has exacerbated the inequality between the haves and have-nots.

On a recent trip to Bengaluru, an IT hub, this reporter found that good monsoon rains have filled up the city's lakes and reservoirs with more than enough water to sustain everyone in the city of 11 million people.

Yet affluence still dictates whether you get a 24-hour water supply from the municipal body. Bengaluru is not sited next to a river and has to depend on water delivered by pipelines from the Cauvery River nearly 100km away.

GULF WILL WIDEN As the water scarcity gets aggravated, poorer people will struggle to access water, while the rich will remain insulated from these scarcity problems. ATREE DISTINGUISHED FELLOW SHARACHCHANDRA LELE, on how a balance has to be struck between the needs of the city vis-a-vis the concerns of areas surrounding the water bodies.

With the city's lakes and other natural water bodies rendered toxic by years of unchecked pollution, some residents drill borewells deep into the ground in the hope of becoming self-sufficient in water.

But with more and more people tapping into groundwater, including private tankers seeking to cash in on the shortages, the groundwater table has dropped to dangerously low levels in Bengaluru, necessitating ever deeper wells.

"I think dependence on groundwater is nothing new to Indian society... It's just that in recent times, the exploitation levels have gone up so much that the natural system is not able to recuperate itself," Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (Atree) fellow Srinivas Badiger, 48, told The Straits Times.

What's more, increasingly, it is the most vulnerable who have to spend even larger chunks of their income to get water.

The per capita supply of water in the city is around 100-125 litres daily, yet residents in richer neighbourhoods get over 350 litres a day, enough for them to even wash their cars and water their gardens.

The rich also get around-the-clock water supply, while others like Mr Baig get around 30-45 litres of water on average a day, supplied intermittently. Those of lesser means are forced to depend on so-called water ATMs, which dispense up to 20 litres at prices as low as five rupees per litre.

BWSSB chairman Tushar Girinath said there are plans to pump more water to Bengaluru - by a third to 29 thousand million cu ft (tmcft), or 821 million cu m, from the Cauvery by 2022-2023. But that does not tackle water disparities.

Till then, however, residents like Mr Baig will be hard-pressed to fend for themselves.

WATER CONFLICTS AND WARS

Jostling for something as basic as water often sets tempers flaring in a water-stressed country like India.

Frequent bouts of violence have erupted in different parts of the country in recent years.

In some Delhi neighbourhoods, scuffles and brawls are common when government-run water tankers arrive and people, mostly women and children, converge with their pots, cans and buckets.

In March, a 60-year-man and his son were beaten to death in an altercation over water from a tanker in north-west Delhi.

Three months later, a 40-year-old man was shot dead in the capital because his family wanted to run a piped water connection from the main line.

Mr Leo Saldanha, the lead coordinator of the Environment Support Group, a not-for-profit organisation that works with a variety of environmental and social justice initiatives across India, said Bengalu-ru's uncontrolled expansion was largely to blame for the water situation faced by many of its residents.

"We have had water wars played out just two years ago on the streets here, either because farmers upstream are saying we won't give it to you, or because we are saying we won't give it to the next state," he said, referring to large-scale protests which erupted in Bengaluru in September 2016. Rainfall was lower than usual that year.

At the time, protesters angry over having to share water from the Cauvery, which runs through the state of Karnataka, with neighbouring Tamil Nadu set fire to buses and trucks and forced offices to close. As the violence escalated, one person was shot dead in police firing.

"Water is such a powerful life-sustaining resource, and we have very little of it," said Mr Saldanha, 50.

"So we are in a very, very dangerous situation right now. I really don't want to imagine the consequences because they're probably going to be very violent in a very divided society like ours."

RICH-POOR DIVIDE

Even within the state of Karnataka, there is disgruntlement over the perceived unfairness of how water is distributed.

Over 100km away from Bengaluru, in the town of Pandavapura in Mandya district, farmer Vaishnav Anmudalkeri sees no reason why he should share the water from the Cauvery with the residents of Bengaluru. His hometown is one of the catchment areas for the Cauvery River.

"They are enjoying every luxury, we are providing the water they need," he said of water being pumped to Bengaluru.

"They don't care about farmers… Why do they want drinking water for their washing purposes and other industrial purposes?" asked the 23-year-old, who grows sugar cane, a water-intensive crop.

Among the prominent voices who have defended the farmers' riparian rights - which indicate that the first right to water resources should belong to those in its path - is Greenpeace executive director Kshitij Urs.

"You have a riparian law, which is a law of natural justice. Wherever the river flows, the people on both sides have the primary right over it because they have lived through floods, they have lived through all kinds of things," Dr Urs, 47, told The Straits Times.

But a prominent Bengaluru water activist, Mr Vishwanath Srikantaiah, 55, said the farmers' complaints were exaggerated.

"In the overall scheme of things, Karnataka has been allotted about 285 tmcft of water from the Cauvery. What Bengaluru takes is about 19 tmcft, which is about 7 per cent of the total allocation of Karnataka," said Mr Vishwanath.

In the 2013-14 fiscal year, Bengaluru contributed 38 per cent of India's total IT exports.

Atree distinguished fellow Sharachchandra Lele, 56, said a balance has to be struck between the needs of the city vis-a-vis the concerns of areas surrounding the water bodies.

If the water inequality issue is not addressed, the poor will struggle to access the resource while the rich will remain insulated from scarcity problems, said Dr Lele.

And that could be a recipe for social unrest.

A recent research paper from the European Commission's Joint Research Centre estimated that the global risk of a conflict being fought over water will rise in areas around water-stressed river basins by 74.9 per cent by 2050, and 94 per cent by 2100 on average from the present day.

Experts have warned that climate change increases the odds of extreme weather like worsening drought in many parts of the world.

With India heavily reliant on rain for its water needs, the simmering Cauvery water dispute could be a harbinger of the "water wars" of the future.