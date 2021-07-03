India's virus death toll crosses 400,000

MUMBAI/AHMEDABAD • India's official coronavirus death toll hit 400,000 yesterday, though experts say the actual number of dead could have reached one million or even higher, with a possible third wave approaching.

India added 100,000 Covid-19 deaths in 39 days, as a brutal second wave of infections swept across cities and into the vast countryside where millions remain vulnerable without a single shot of vaccine.

Overnight, the country recorded 853 deaths, taking the toll past the 400,000 mark, Health Ministry data showed. India's death toll is the third-highest globally.

"Undercounting of deaths is something that has happened across states, mostly because of lags in the system, so that means we will never have a true idea of how many people we lost in this second wave," said Professor Rijo M. John from the Rajagiri College of Social Sciences in Kochi.

While still elevated, the number of new infections has eased to two-month lows since hitting a peak of 400,000 a day in May. The government has shifted its focus to mass immunisations amid warnings from disease experts of a looming third wave as the country slowly reopens and a new variant, locally called the Delta Plus, emerges.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government began a nationwide campaign last week to inoculate all of the country's adults for free, and aims to reach 950 million people by the end of the year.

But the pace of vaccinations has floundered, official data showed.

India administered an average of 3.5 million doses a day this week, down from 6.6 million doses a day last week.

Experts attributed a peak of nine million doses on June 21 to states stockpiling for a burst of inoculations to fire up Mr Modi's campaign.

Just 6 per cent of all eligible adults in the country were inoculated with the two mandatory doses, official data from the government's Co-Win portal showed.

In two of India's biggest states governed by Mr Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), police were called in to control large crowds outside some vaccination centres, as panic spread over shortages.

In Mr Modi's home state of Gujarat, several vaccination centres shut down in Ahmedabad, the main industrial city. In Madhya Pradesh state, also governed by the BJP, the pace of vaccinations fell by more than 40 per cent.

In Mumbai, vaccination centres were open for only three hours yesterday and the number of doses available was limited.

India has recorded 30.45 million Covid-19 cases, and is the second-most affected country behind the US, which has 33 million cases. The US has more than 604,000 deaths, while about 518,000 people have died in Brazil.

