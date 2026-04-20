India’s truckers brace themselves for first diesel price hike in four years

Much of India’s cargo moves around by road – trucks account for nearly 70 per cent of the freight movement – so diesel is the lifeblood of the economy.

– Operators of truck fleets across India are bracing themselves for fuel rationing and the first significant increase in diesel prices in years, a move that would end a period of relative stability that has continued even into a war in the Persian Gulf.

The world’s third-largest oil importer is among the countries most exposed to the trade upheaval in the Middle East as the conflict extends into an eighth week – but it has not faced the widespread price hikes at the pump seen elsewhere, as the government shields consumers and state-run refiners absorb losses.

That may be about to change, once key regional elections wrap up next week, as pressure increases and the war drags on. A hike by those government-owned refiners would add to inflationary pressures weighing on the economy. Truck drivers already report widespread informal rationing that forces them to stop more frequently to fill their tanks, delaying deliveries.

“We are going to see an increase in diesel prices after the elections,” said Mr Shailendra Gupta, an executive member of All India Motor Transport Congress, a truckers’ lobby group. “Already nearly 10 per cent of the fleet is idle, if the fuel prices are increased, that number could go up to 30 per cent.”

Pumps have withdrawn discounts they used to give earlier on monthly purchases above a certain threshold, he said.

Much of India’s cargo moves around by road – trucks account for nearly 70 per cent of the freight movement – so diesel is the lifeblood of the economy. Private players such as Nayara Energy have already raised pump prices, and Reliance Industries and its partner BP have rationed supplies. Still, any widespread increase in retail fuel prices, coupled with a weak exchange rate, would feed through to the wider economy.

All India Petroleum Dealers Association president Ajay Bansal said there was currently no rationing at state outlets – though they were feeling the knock-on effect from other restrictions.

“With the private refiners curtailing sales, there has been an abnormal spike in demand at pumps of state retail outlets which may have led to dry-outs at some outlets and forcing them to curtail sales,” Mr Bansal said.

The Indian government has urged citizens to avoid panic buying fuel and said on April 19 that retail outlets were operating normally. There was no increase in regular retail prices for petrol or diesel, it added.

India has already reduced local taxes on petrol and diesel, and raised export levies in order to protect consumers.

Standard Chartered economists led by Ms Anubhuti Sahay said in a report on April 17 that if crude averages US$95 a barrel in this fiscal year, the government would be forced to raise pump prices by 8 rupees (10 Singapore cents) to 15 rupees per litre for petrol and diesel, along with higher cooking gas prices. Even if crude averages US$85 to US$90 a barrel, retail fuel prices may still need to rise by 3 rupees to 7 rupees per litre, they said.

Brent crude was trading around US$96 a barrel on April 20 . India’s last widespread pump price increase was in 2022. BLOOMBERG